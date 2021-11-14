Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be a relatively quiet day today, with skies becoming mostly cloudy. Just a few sprinkles or flurries are possible. It will be a bit chilly, with highs ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s. A clipper will bring showers and mountain snow showers tonight, with a trace to an inch accumulation possible in the mountains. We’ll be on the backside of the clipper Monday. Any showers or snow showers will become scattered, but skies will remain cloudy.

A generally active week is on the way, though no big storms are expected. Tuesday will be dry but chilly. Clouds will increase Wednesday, with showers arriving overnight. A bit of a mix is possible at the onset, so stay tuned. Thursday will be the warmest day, with a few spots reaching the mid 50s, but showers are expected. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible Friday, and Saturday will be dry and chilly.

