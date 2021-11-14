BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Any rain and mountain snow will end tonight. Sunday will be partly sunny early, but then quickly turn mostly cloudy. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible, otherwise it will be a quiet and chilly day. Another system will bring additional showers and mountain snow showers Sunday night and Monday. An inch or two accumulation is possible, mainly in the mountains.

Tuesday will be a quiet but rather chilly day, with highs mainly in the 30s. Yet another system will bring showers Wednesday, possibly starting off briefly as a light mix. Showers will continue Thursday, which will be the warmest day. A few spots may reach the mid 50s for highs. Quiet late fall weather can then be expected Friday and Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 40s, and lows in the 20s.

