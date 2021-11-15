1st round of education freedom accounts total $8 million

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The first round of funding for New Hampshire’s new voucher-like “education freedom accounts” is being distributed this month.

The state Department of Education said last week 1,635 children have enrolled in the program to receive grants totaling $8 million that can be used toward private or home school expenses.

Proponents have argued that the program provides school choice to low-income families, while opponents argue it siphons money from public schools while providing no oversight of the education provided by private institutions.

