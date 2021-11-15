Advertisement

1st round of education freedom accounts total $8 million

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The first round of funding for New Hampshire’s new voucher-like “education freedom accounts” is being distributed this month.

The state Department of Education said last week 1,635 children have enrolled in the program to receive grants totaling $8 million that can be used toward private or home school expenses.

Proponents have argued that the program provides school choice to low-income families, while opponents argue it siphons money from public schools while providing no oversight of the education provided by private institutions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington police arrest Tyshawn Lee, 20, of Burlington at Leddy Park Saturday morning.
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
File image
NH student suspended for ‘only two genders’ comment sues school
Burlington restaurant responds to leaked email on sick policy
Are Vermont ICUs in danger of COVID overload?

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Union asks education chief to resign over complaint form
Construction on the commuter park-and-ride lot at Exit 12 on Interstate 89 in Williston will...
Williston park-and-ride lot off Interstate 89 gets permit
Hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers visited the Gigantic Flea Market Sunday.
Gigantic indoor flea market back for holiday shopping season
Vermonters line up at the Winooski COVID testing site.
COVID-19 testing sites see increase in people