3 health centers to get $1.5M to booster telehealth care

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Three New Hampshire health centers will get a total of over $1.5 million in federal grants to booster telehealth care.

The funding will support Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton; Elliot Health System in Manchester; and Mid-State Health Center in Plymouth.

It is coming from the Federal Communications Commission. New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the grants last week.

