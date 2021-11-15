Advertisement

3 health centers to get $1.5M to booster telehealth care

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Three New Hampshire health centers will get a total of over $1.5 million in federal grants to booster telehealth care.

The funding will support Ammonoosuc Community Health Services in Littleton; Elliot Health System in Manchester; and Mid-State Health Center in Plymouth.

It is coming from the Federal Communications Commission. New Hampshire’s congressional delegation announced the grants last week.

