Advertisement

74-year-old man rescued from Camel’s Hump

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A hiker is safe after a crew of 15 helped the 74-year-old down Camel’s Hump. Now, rescuers are reminding people about the transition happening on Vermont’s trails.

According to Waterbury Backcountry Rescue, the hiker was in the Camel’s Hump backcountry around 3 p.m. Sunday when he realized he couldn’t keep going over the ice-covered rocks and approaching darkness.

A young Vermont couple decided to stay with him and called 911.

The three tried to descend in the dark, but they didn’t have headlamps or boot traction. That’s when rescuers arrived and gave them the right equipment.

They reached the bottom around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Rescuers warn hikers to not travel alone, leave early in the day, take extra clothing, food and water, headlamps, and if it’s this late in the season, take ice creepers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
File image
NH student suspended for ‘only two genders’ comment sues school
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Sen. Patrick Leahy-File photo
Sen. Leahy to discuss political future Monday
Vermont’s hotline numbers show some kids were likely abused or neglected during the pandemic...
Fewer calls to Vt. child abuse hotline during pandemic
DCF say the dip in calls in concerning
Fewer calls to the child abuse hotline
A hiker is safe after a crew of 15 helped the 74-year-old down Camel’s Hump.
74-year-old man rescued from Camel’s Hump