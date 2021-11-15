74-year-old man rescued from Camel’s Hump

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A hiker is safe after a crew of 15 helped the 74-year-old down Camel’s Hump. Now, rescuers are reminding people about the transition happening on Vermont’s trails.

According to Waterbury Backcountry Rescue, the hiker was in the Camel’s Hump backcountry around 3 p.m. Sunday when he realized he couldn’t keep going over the ice-covered rocks and approaching darkness.

A young Vermont couple decided to stay with him and called 911.

The three tried to descend in the dark, but they didn’t have headlamps or boot traction. That’s when rescuers arrived and gave them the right equipment.

They reached the bottom around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Rescuers warn hikers to not travel alone, leave early in the day, take extra clothing, food and water, headlamps, and if it’s this late in the season, take ice creepers.

