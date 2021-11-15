Advertisement

Air Guard to do evening trainings with F-35s

The F-35 flying will happen from Tuesday to Friday with take-offs between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and...
The F-35 flying will happen from Tuesday to Friday with take-offs between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and landings between 6 p.m. at 8 p.m.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard will be doing evening training with the F-35 fighter jets this coming week.

The flying will happen from Tuesday to Friday with take-offs between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and landings between 6 p.m. at 8 p.m. at the airport in South Burlington.

Lt. Col. Trevor Callens, the 134th Fighter Squadron director of operations, says night flying proficiency is a crucial component of training.

The Air Guard says afternoon trainings, with takeoffs and landings scheduled between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., will continue.

