Audit urges changes to save on state worker health care

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. - An audit has found that the cost of Vermont state employee health care jumped between 2010 and 2019 with the state auditor urging changes to save money.

The Burlington Free Press reports State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a report Friday. It found the cost of annual medical reimbursements for state employees, retirees and their families increased 51% in that time from $94 million to $142 million.

One reason the report identified for the increase was that different health providers charged different amounts for the same care and often state employees are not aware of these differences.

Hoffer urged the governor and state Legislature to act on the report’s findings. 

