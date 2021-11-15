Biden to tout infrastructure in the Granite State

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (WCAX) - The president is traveling to Woodstock, New Hampshire, Tuesday to tout the benefits of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

It’s between tourism seasons in New Hampshire’s North Country. The Kancamagus Highway is quieter than usual. Tuesday, President Biden will join the few tourists who are currently here, like Lyn Willison who is traveling from Maine.

“I feel like Washington, D.C., needs to see what the country is about,” Willison said.

Biden will be making remarks in Woodstock at an 82-year-old bridge over the Pemigewasset River. It’s been on the state’s “red list” of bridges since 2013.

“I mean have you come across some of these older bridges? It’s creaky. And we need to put our people to work,” Willison said.

Local business leaders are hopeful the infrastructure bill will bring changes to other infrastructure needs, as well.

“Another aspect is bringing high-speed internet,” said Kim Pickering, the executive director of the Western White Mountains Chamber of Commerce. “A lot of our small businesses, our local stores, have online platforms now. COVID really pushed to have online sales portals.”

Biden will be flying into Manchester International Airport where he will be greeted by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.

“I like infrastructure. I like that kind of spending because it really defers some of the long-term costs,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Though, when I asked Sununu about the bill last week, he said he has concerns over inflation and a workforce shortage that could affect the rollout.

“How much road are we going to get? Where the biggest bang for our buck? Where’s the need? All those aspects of managing that is what I’m really focused on going forward,” he said.

Along with a visit from the president, a dusting of snow on the mountains is a sign of things to come in this neck of the woods.

“We are real people up here, We have real problems so some up and see,” Willison said.

The exact details of the trip have not yet been fully disclosed. Road closures are planned in the area and commuters should plan accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.