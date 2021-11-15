Advertisement

Biologists call Vermont’s moose hunt a success

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont had a successful moose hunt this year. That’s according to the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, which says out of 100 permits issued this year, 62 hunters came away with a moose.

Hunters did especially well in the northeastern corner of the state where there are more moose.

Biologists say thinning the numbers there a bit more may also help lower the numbers of winter ticks on Vermont’s landscape.

Wildlife Biologist Nick Fortin said there are some encouraging signs.

“We think we are hopefully seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Tick numbers are seeming to maybe be a little lower, but it is still certainly an issue for them. We’re not out of the woods yet which is why we are still trying to reduce the number of moose in that part of the state,” Fortin said.

Biologists say the moose that were taken looked pretty healthy and they’ve also noticed in the past couple of years more calves are surviving.

