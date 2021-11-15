City Council resolution would reopen Burlington homeless encampment

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Progressive Party is pushing to reopen the Sears Lane homeless encampment. A resolution will be on the agenda at a City Council Monday night.

The city tried to shut down the encampment last month but it has never been empty and several people are living there now.

It’s not clear if Grey Barreda is staying at Sears Lane, but he says he’s the spokesperson for people who are.

“We have residents who are here who have come back and who have been back the entire time or have sanctuary here,” Barreda said.

“There are folks that are if they notice somebody has inadequate clothing or inadequate shelter, there’s the ability to get resources for those folks in a way that is more difficult if folks are dispersed,” said Joe Magee, P-Burlington City Council.

Magee says it might be easier for people to receive services when they are all together in the community, and that the goal of Monday night’s resolution is to make sure the city has a plan when the 28-day emergency housing ends for people who moved out of Sears Lane. It also calls for exploring the possibility of building 17 tiny homes on the site.

