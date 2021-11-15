Crossing guard recruitment efforts being taken to City Council

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - How safe is it for your children walking to school in Burlington?

There are 17 crossing guard positions that have not been filled out of 33 overall, and the Department of Public Works says hiring is more challenging this year than previous years but it’s not a new problem.

“I walk home by myself with my friends, so whenever we’re walking we have to tell a car to like, stop,” said James Agnew, a fourth-grader at Champlain Elementary School.

Agnew is one of many walkers on his way to school and he’s noticed a lack of crossing guards on his daily walk.

His father, Jim, says he’s concerned, too.

“He’s a fourth-grader and of course I’m nervous with him walking alone, but without a crossing guard it makes me even more nervous,” said Jim Agnew.

Hiring crossing guards for the Burlington School District is the responsibility of the Department of Public Works.

“We do go through quite a cycle; people come in they work for a year, an academic year, and they leave,” said Jeff Padgett of DPW.

One of the areas where staffing is a concern is the intersections around Champlain Elementary and parents say they would appreciate a guard to ease anxiety.

“It’s been really concerning. We’ve seen a lot of almost accidents actually, especially people turning when they should be stopped,” said parent Shawna Shapiro.

“When we’ve had crossing guards it’s given me such peace of mind, just knowing there’s someone whose sole responsibility is to make sure kids are crossing the street safely,” said parent Marie Frietz.

Hiring more guards would also help when backup is needed. Monday morning, Principal Joe Resteghini of Champlain Elementary filled in for the one guard the school does have.

“When she’s out, we don’t often get notifications and so it’s just a matter of you have to do what you have to do in order to fill in where the gap is needed,” said Resteghini.

The Department of Public Works has increased pay by 10% for the past two years. Now, guards make around $171 a week. Now, folks from DPW are attending neighborhood planning assembly meetings to push for more hirings.

“It’s a necessary position. It supports our kids, it helps them how to learn to navigate in the real world, it gives them autonomy they wouldn’t have otherwise had-- it’s an important job,” said Padgett.

“In an effort to increase recruitment of crossing guards, DPW will also be advancing a proposal at City Council Monday evening that offers $500 in hiring bonuses for every guard they hire.

If you’re interested in becoming a crossing guard, you can apply here: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/burlingtonvt/jobs/3173507/crossing-guard

