Electric school buses for Barre expected to arrive next week

The electric buses were on display at BFA-Fairfax in October.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (AP) - School officials say two electric school buses could be on the roads in Barre in a couple of weeks.

The Times Argus reports that the buses are part of a pilot project to test their effectiveness in colder climates. Last month, Gov. Phil Scott and education leaders celebrated the introduction of electric buses in Fairfax. The buses are also being used by the Champlain Valley School District as well as the Barre Unified Union District.

Officials say the goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately save school districts money. An emissions settlement with Volkswagen is funding most of the project.

