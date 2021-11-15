Advertisement

Fire destroys northern New Hampshire restaurant

A fire has destroyed a restaurant in northern New Hampshire.
A fire has destroyed a restaurant in northern New Hampshire.(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - A fire has destroyed a restaurant in northern New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at the Spa Restaurant & Outback Pub on Route 3 in West Stewartstown.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries.

Part of the road was closed while crews fought the fire. Firefighters from New Hampshire and Vermont responded.

The restaurant was established in 1927 as a small diner,

