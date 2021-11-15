Fire destroys northern New Hampshire restaurant

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) - A fire has destroyed a restaurant in northern New Hampshire.

WMUR-TV reports the fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at the Spa Restaurant & Outback Pub on Route 3 in West Stewartstown.

It wasn’t immediately known if there were any injuries.

Part of the road was closed while crews fought the fire. Firefighters from New Hampshire and Vermont responded.

The restaurant was established in 1927 as a small diner,

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)