Former NH judge avoids jail time in records-tampering case

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A former New Hampshire judge has received a suspended sentence for altering court paperwork with whiteout in a 2019 family division case while she was under investigation.

Former Circuit Court Judge Julie Introcaso, who had resigned in February before a judicial hearing was to start against her, also must complete 100 hours of community service in a plea and sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

The 57-year-old Introcaso agreed that the state could prove she committed two counts of tampering with public records and one count of unsworn falsification, all misdemeanors that would have called for a one-year jail sentence.

