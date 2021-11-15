Advertisement

Hartford police officer won’t be prosecuted in fatal shooting

Police investigate the officer-involved shooting in Hartford-File photo
Police investigate the officer-involved shooting in Hartford-File photo(Courtesy: Eric Francis)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hartford police officer will not be prosecuted in a fatal shooting.

After a review of the shooting, Vermont’s attorney general said Cpl. Eric Clifford’s actions were justified.

The shooting happened in August when Clifford responded to a call by a resident saying Joseph Howard was outside his house and would not leave.

When Clifford arrived, investigators say Howard attacked the police officer, punched him in the head and tried to strangle him. That’s when Clifford shot Howard at close range.

Investigators say the shooting was lawful because Clifford he believed he was in imminent danger of being killed.

Related Stories:

Police ID Bradford man shot by police

State police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Upper Valley

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
File image
NH student suspended for ‘only two genders’ comment sues school
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection.
Vt. Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection

Latest News

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection.
Vt. Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Champlain Elementary School Principal Joe Resteghini fills in as a crossing guard Monday morning.
Crossing guard recruitment efforts being taken to City Council
File photo
Source: Gov. Scott offers local mask mandate compromise to lawmakers, towns
Burlington's Progressive Party is pushing to reopen the Sears Lane homeless encampment.
City Council resolution would reopen Burlington homeless encampment