Hartford police officer won’t be prosecuted in fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hartford police officer will not be prosecuted in a fatal shooting.

After a review of the shooting, Vermont’s attorney general said Cpl. Eric Clifford’s actions were justified.

The shooting happened in August when Clifford responded to a call by a resident saying Joseph Howard was outside his house and would not leave.

When Clifford arrived, investigators say Howard attacked the police officer, punched him in the head and tried to strangle him. That’s when Clifford shot Howard at close range.

Investigators say the shooting was lawful because Clifford he believed he was in imminent danger of being killed.

