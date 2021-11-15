Advertisement

Maverick’s Kitchen plans to help startups and cooks

By Elissa Borden
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A closed business in Essex will soon be a space for countless others to get their beginnings.

The Essex Experience is undergoing a major rebranding, and one of the new things being brought to the table is Maverick’s Kitchen. It will act as a nonprofit culinary incubator for up-and-coming brands.

Maverick’s Kitchen will be housed in the former Lane Bryant storefront at the Essex Experience.

There are a lot of moving parts to this new operation. It’s all part of an effort by Local Maverick, which acts as a platform to lift local brands.

To learn more about the plans for Maverick’s Kitchen, our Elissa Borden spoke with Local Maverick founder Ryan Nakhleh.

Watch the video to see the full interview.

Click here for more on Maverick’s Kitchen.

