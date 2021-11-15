Maverick’s Kitchen plans to help startups and cooks

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A closed business in Essex will soon be a space for countless others to get their beginnings.

The Essex Experience is undergoing a major rebranding, and one of the new things being brought to the table is Maverick’s Kitchen. It will act as a nonprofit culinary incubator for up-and-coming brands.

Maverick’s Kitchen will be housed in the former Lane Bryant storefront at the Essex Experience.

There are a lot of moving parts to this new operation. It’s all part of an effort by Local Maverick, which acts as a platform to lift local brands.

To learn more about the plans for Maverick’s Kitchen, our Elissa Borden spoke with Local Maverick founder Ryan Nakhleh.

