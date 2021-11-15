Advertisement

Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
File image
NH student suspended for ‘only two genders’ comment sues school
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Alex Jones was found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting...
Alex Jones found liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims
Rev. Jesse Jackson, third from left, arrived Monday at the courthouse in Glynn County, Ga., for...
Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Ahmaud Arbery’s parents in court
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Kathryn Ayres returned home to Whiteville, North Carolina after 65 days in the hospital...
Pregnant woman put on life support soon after emergency C-section due to COVID-19 complications
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial