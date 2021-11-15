Advertisement

Report: Online driver’s test program rife with cheating

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A program to help people obtain driver’s permits during the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tests online may be rife with cheating.

State motor vehicle workers tell the Albany Times-Union thousands of people may have taken advantage of the program instituted more than a year ago by former Gov Andrew Cuomo.

Workers say applicants sometimes have others take the tests for them, and in other cases complete them with perfect scores in less than seven minutes. The 50-question test normally takes about 45 minutes to an hour.

Officials at seven state-run motor vehicle offices recently found that nearly a third of people who had passed the online test had verification issues, and roughly half who retook the test failed.

