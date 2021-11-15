Advertisement

Sen. Leahy to discuss political future Monday

Sen. Patrick Leahy
Sen. Patrick Leahy(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference Monday morning at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington.

He plans to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law.

But his press secretary said he’s also expected to talk about whether he’ll be seeking reelection.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and senior-most member of both the Judiciary and Agriculture committees.

