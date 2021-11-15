Source: Gov. Scott offers local mask mandate compromise to lawmakers, towns

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont municipalities could be getting the tools they need from the governor and lawmakers to pass their own mask mandates, but only for a limited time frame.

As COVID-19 cases set new record daily highs last week, top legislative leaders and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns amped up their calls for Gov. Phil Scott to take action. Now Monday afternoon, a source tells WCAX the governor has offered a compromise to top lawmakers and towns to give them more local control over instituting mask mandates.

The governor’s position still remains that a state of emergency and a statewide mask mandate are not needed, though at weekly press conferences he has encouraged Vermonters to wear masks.

But we’re told our interview last week with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, where they called on the governor to allow municipalities to create their own mask mandates, inspired the governor to offer this compromise to the Legislature and towns.

“Maybe the best thing to do is to allow municipalities to impose a general mask mandate in their community if they are in a community with a significant increase in cases,” VLCT’s Karen Horn told WCAX on Thursday.

Without the governor’s go-ahead, localized masking would have to be approved by the Legislature, and lawmakers can only reconvene before January if they set a special session or the governor calls them back. Monday, the governor told legislative leaders he would do so for the sole purpose of allowing local mask mandates.

Our source tells us that if lawmakers take the compromise, it would allow towns and cities to institute their own mask mandates through April. And each town would need to renew the mandate every 30 days.

It’s now in the hands of top lawmakers. who will need to decide on their next steps.

A copy of the governor’s letter to lawmakers can be found here.

