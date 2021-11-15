Advertisement

Steve Bannon expected to surrender after indictment for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender...
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning and appear later in court.

It comes after a federal grand jury indicted him on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers believe Bannon had specific knowledge ahead of time about the events of that day.

After Bannon defied the subpoena, the House voted to refer him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office for contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer says Trump told Bannon not to obey the subpoena because the documents and testimony the committee wanted might be protected by executive privilege.

However, Bannon hadn’t worked for the president for several years when the insurrection took place.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each of the two counts against him.

