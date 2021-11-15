Advertisement

Union asks education chief to resign over complaint form

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teachers union is angry over a state website that makes it easier for parents and students to report teachers for violating a law adopted in response to critical race theory.

The president of the American Federation of Teachers New Hampshire accused the education commissioner of launching a “war on teachers” and called for his resignation.

The Department of Education website was created in response to a law that prohibits teaching children that they’re inferior, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of their race, gender or other characteristics. The law’s critics say suggest it aims to reject any discussion of systemic racism.

