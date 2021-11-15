Advertisement

USDA helping cover costs of pandemic safety measures

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $650 million to help farmers markets and...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $650 million to help farmers markets and specialty food producers cover the costs of safety measures incurred during the pandemic.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $650 million to help farmers markets and specialty food producers cover the costs of safety measures incurred during the pandemic.

USDA Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt told Vermont Public Radio that the grants range in size from $1,500 to $20,000.

The deadline for applying for the USDA Pandemic Safety Response and Grant program is Nov. 22.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Town of Brandon supporters interact with those in support of the 'Let's Go Brandon' rally.
Let’s Go Brandon Rally takes place in Brandon, Vt.
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
Vt. woman meets birth family 45 years after going missing
File image
NH student suspended for ‘only two genders’ comment sues school
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Zephyr Teachout-File photo
Zephyr Teachout announces run for New York attorney general
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection.
Vt. Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Jeffrey Epstein faces trial by proxy: Ghislaine Maxwell