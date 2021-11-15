USDA helping cover costs of pandemic safety measures

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is making available $650 million to help farmers markets and specialty food producers cover the costs of safety measures incurred during the pandemic.

USDA Undersecretary Jenny Moffitt told Vermont Public Radio that the grants range in size from $1,500 to $20,000.

The deadline for applying for the USDA Pandemic Safety Response and Grant program is Nov. 22.

