Vermont Interfaith Action calls for long-term solutions for housing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Interfaith Action is calling on Gov. Phil Scott and other state leaders to house more Vermonters.

Last week, the Vermont Department for Children and Families announced an extension of the homeless hotel voucher program.

It makes more people eligible to stay in hotels or motels during the winter months.

While organizers say they are happy about this news, they are calling on the Scott administration to come up with a long-term plan to ensure permanent housing for Vermonters.

“Use this time to come up with a plan that gets houses built and then transitions folks from the shelters that they currently have into those homes, not just put people out on the street and we hope you survive until we can get the affordable housing built-- that’s not a plan,” said Melissa Battah of Vermont Interfaith Action.

Organizers say a long-term solution to the housing crisis rather than piecemeal extensions will ease the burden for many facing homelessness throughout the state.

