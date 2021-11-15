Vermont rifle deer hunting gets underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rifle deer hunting is now underway in Vermont.

The 16-day season started Saturday and runs through November 28.

Hunters can only take one legal buck if they didn’t already bag one during the archery season.

State biologists say the heard is healthy this year. They are urging successful hunters to report deer in person at a big game station or to the warden service within 48 hours of harvest.

“The biologists need to know what people are shooting for the herd management, so those deer need to be reported within 48 hours. The sooner the better, obviously. During the 16-day rifle season, people must report in person. You shoot your deer, you tag it, you eviscerate it, and you take it to this reporting station within those 48 hours,” said Col. Jason Batchelder, with the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Wildlife leaders say after reporting the deer, biologists will harvest a tooth from it to determine the age of the animal.

They’re also reminding hunters to wear blaze orange.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.