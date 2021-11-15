Advertisement

Water quality grants available to Vermont farmers

FILE Photo.
FILE Photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State grant funding is available to Vermont farmers for capital improvements that benefit water quality.

The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program says water quality grants of $5,000 to $40,000 are available to eligible farmers for supporting long-term success by enhancing manure management, reducing runoff and promoting soil health.

It says construction, renovation, long-term infrastructure and, in some cases, equipment are eligible. Applications are due by Jan. 21.

