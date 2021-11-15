Water quality grants available to Vermont farmers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - State grant funding is available to Vermont farmers for capital improvements that benefit water quality.

The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program says water quality grants of $5,000 to $40,000 are available to eligible farmers for supporting long-term success by enhancing manure management, reducing runoff and promoting soil health.

It says construction, renovation, long-term infrastructure and, in some cases, equipment are eligible. Applications are due by Jan. 21.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)