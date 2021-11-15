Will a redesign of Plattsburgh’s city beach put threatened ecosystem in jeopardy?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is working toward city beach improvements but local environmental advocates want to see the rare ecosystems living in the dunes protected.

The Plattsburgh City Beach is loved by many but few love it as much as author Daniel Ladue.

“This beach officially opened in 1928; there were 10,000 people on this beach,” Ladue said. “When I think of the beach, I think of my father.”

Over the last two years, Ladue has studied the history of the Plattsburgh City Beach and he says its history is rich.

“Those summers going into the ‘60s were seeing a half a million people,” he said. “The history on the particular piece of real estate is extraordinary and very deeply historical and deeply layered.”

But one thing he didn’t expect to find was a rare seagrass that calls the sand dunes home.

“This is the last of 9,000-year-old sand dunes,” Ladue said.

Ladue says it has only been found in six places worldwide, including in Alburgh, where they turned the dunes into a state park to help protect the ecosystem living there.

“It is very, very protected there,” Ladue said.

Ladue and local advocates hope to bring awareness and conservation groups to the rare “Lake Champlain Sea Grass.”

“Because of the people trampling through here, we have made plants vulnerable to destruction,” said Jennifer Christiansen, an advocate.

That fills the field of dunes off the boardwalk.

Advocates hope to work with the city ahead of its $75 million plan to redesign and reimagine the beach.

“We’re are aware of all the issues and environmental concerns that are out on the beach,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The city of Plattsburgh is working with a development company from Saratoga on a “Beach Improvement Plan.” The plan calls for dune stabilization and over a half-million dollars in costs to preserve the dunes.

“Nothing will be done to the dunes. One of the $500,000 grants we have out there is dune remediation and protection,” Rosenquest said.

Ladue hopes to work with the city for the total preservation of the rare ecosystem.

“Unless you know where you’ve come from, you really don’t know where you are going,” he said. “It’s important to know your past at all levels.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.