BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The calendar says mid-November, and we’ve got the weather to match what we expect this time of year.

A clipper system will be swinging through the area today with a few, cold rain showers in the valleys, but snow showers in the mountains, which will be accumulating through the day and into the overnight. 2-4″ of snow can be expected to pile up in elevations above about 1000 feet. Some of the higher mountain peaks may get as much as 6-8″ of wet snow by Tuesday morning.

We’ll get some sunshine going on Tuesday, but it will be chilly. Tuesday night looks like it will be the coldest night of the season yet so far, with widespread 20s for lows, and teens in the colder pockets.

There may be a bit of sunshine early Wednesday before it clouds up again. A frontal system will be moving in late Wednesday into Wednesday night with rain showers, which will continue into the day on Thursday, which will see a brief spike in the temperatures. The front will move through to our east late Thursday, and it will turn blustery & colder again. A few rain/snow showers may linger into early Friday, otherwise it will start to clear out.

The weekend is looking fine, but it will remain on the chilly side.

Some of us will be experiencing winter driving conditions for the first time in a long time, so take it easy & slowly. -Gary

