BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light rain showers and mountain snow will continue into the overnight Monday into the start of the day on Tuesday. Some of the higher elevations of the northern Green Mountains could pick up several inches of snow before the system exits the region on Tuesday. Snow showers will linger on Tuesday morning with skies becoming partly sunny by the end of the day. Temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday as temperatures warm back up into the mid to upper 40s. Another weather system will overspread the region on Wednesday night with a mix of rain and snow, especially over our northern areas, with rain showers likely on Thursday. As colder air returns to the region on Thursday night, rain will change over to snow before ending with some light accumulation possible, mainly in the mountains.

It will be colder for the end of the week with lingering snow showers on Friday. Highs for the end of the work week will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll clear out a bit for the weekend but temperatures will be chilly. Plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday with highs remaining in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.