BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper system will bring valley showers and mountain snow showers through Monday night. Little or no accumulation is expected in the valleys, but the mountains could see 1 to 3 inches by Monday night, with locally 6 to 9 inches possible at the peaks. Some slippery roads are possible, but widespread travel problems are not anticipated. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Tuesday will be a quiet but chilly day, with highs only in the 30s.

Wednesday is looking dry, then a warm front will bring showers overnight, mainly near the Canadian border. A cold front will then come through Thursday with more showers. Before it moves through, highs will reach the mid 50s that day...the warmest day of the week. Colder air will move back in Friday, with a few flurries.

The weekend is looking quiet, though a bit chilly. Saturday will only be in the 30s, with lows in the 20s. Sunday will have more clouds, but highs will get into the low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.