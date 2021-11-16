1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car.

It happened at about 11:30 a.m.

Police say the car was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Police have not yet released that person’s identity as they are still notifying next of kin.

