Democrat Jumaane Williams says he’s running for NY governor

Jumaane Williams/File
Jumaane Williams/File(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City’s elected public advocate Jumaane Williams told The Associated Press he’s running for New York governor.

The self-described activist is the most progressive candidate in next year’s increasingly crowded Democratic primary race already featuring Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James. Williams is a 45-year-old former New York City councilman who serves as a public ombudsman in his role as the city’s public advocate.

He plans to formally roll out his campaign announcement Tuesday.

