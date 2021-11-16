Advertisement

Mayor offers two options for City Council in search for new police chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is calling on City Council to make a decision on filling the open spot for the new police chief.

Option one is for the council to create the necessary requirements needed to serve the city such as, salary, work with an expert recruiter, create a civilian recruiter position and resource recruitment officers, create a civilian public information officer, and retain the police chief’s leadership over officer discipline.

Option two is to consider two strong applicants. The Mayor says the council needs to make a decision in the coming weeks and if no decision is made, he will move forward with option two.

