New Hampshire unemployment rate stayed at 2.9% for October

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s unemployment rate for October remained at 2.9%, unchanged since September and improved from 4.7% a year ago amid the pandemic.

Seasonally adjusted estimates for October 2021 saw of the number of employed residents decrease by 1,880 since September to 725,960. However, it was an increase of 710 from October 2020. The number of unemployed residents decreased by 480 over the month, to 21,360, which was 14,770 fewer unemployed than in October 2020.

The total labor force decreased from September by 2,360 to 747,320 in October. This was a decrease of 14,060 from October 2020.

