NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers to reopen

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Border crossings between the U.S. and Canada may speed up as programs reopen soon.

NEXUS is a program that allows low-risk, pre-approved travelers into Canada and the United States. And FAST is a program that makes cross-border commercial shipments simpler.

Both enrollment centers are scheduled to reopen November 29.

People interested in applying for those programs can schedule an interview online here.

The price for a five-year FAST membership is $50.

