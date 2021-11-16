Advertisement

NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers to reopen

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Border crossings between the U.S. and Canada may speed up as programs reopen soon.

NEXUS is a program that allows low-risk, pre-approved travelers into Canada and the United States. And FAST is a program that makes cross-border commercial shipments simpler.

Both enrollment centers are scheduled to reopen November 29.

People interested in applying for those programs can schedule an interview online here.

The price for a five-year FAST membership is $50.

