NEXUS and FAST enrollment centers to reopen
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Border crossings between the U.S. and Canada may speed up as programs reopen soon.
NEXUS is a program that allows low-risk, pre-approved travelers into Canada and the United States. And FAST is a program that makes cross-border commercial shipments simpler.
Both enrollment centers are scheduled to reopen November 29.
People interested in applying for those programs can schedule an interview online here.
The price for a five-year FAST membership is $50.
