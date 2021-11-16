Advertisement

Nonprofit raising money for Barre recovery residence

By Dom Amato
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is in critical need of recovery residences for those going through treatment for substance use disorder.

The need is even bigger for homes that can accommodate women and their children. Downstreet Housing and Community Development is helping to raise the last bit of money for a new residence in Barre that is expected to serve 60 women and their kids over the next 10 years.

Dom Amato spoke with the organization’s Michelle Kersey and Cara Hansen about the Eileen Impact and Innovation Fund.

