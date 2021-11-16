Plattsburgh to hold virtual meeting on Harborside Master Plan

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Tuesday night, there will be a virtual meeting for you to share your thoughts on development in Plattsburgh.

It’s all part of the Harborside Master Plan in the Dock Street Landing area.

Public meetings are being held to discuss the plans before the plan moves to the city council’s agenda.

The virtual meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Seeking Feedback on Harborside Master Plan! Join us virtually tomorrow evening at 6PM to view the plan and share your... Posted by The City of Plattsburgh on Monday, November 15, 2021

