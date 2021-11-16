Police investigate Bennington County general store break-in
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after someone broke into the Readsboro General Store.
It happened Monday night around 10 p.m.
Police say someone broke into the store through the front door.
According to the general store’s Facebook page, the owners say the only items stolen were some cartons of cigarettes.
They also say they feel lucky no one was at the store at the time, and that they have a security system.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.