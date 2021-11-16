Advertisement

Police investigate Bennington County general store break-in

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

READSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after someone broke into the Readsboro General Store.

It happened Monday night around 10 p.m.

Police say someone broke into the store through the front door.

According to the general store’s Facebook page, the owners say the only items stolen were some cartons of cigarettes.

They also say they feel lucky no one was at the store at the time, and that they have a security system.

Sadly, tonight our store was broken into and robbed. Tim and I are here now waiting for the police. Thankfully it looks...

Posted by Readsboro General Store on Monday, November 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Source: Gov. Scott offers local mask mandate compromise to lawmakers, towns
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Camel's Hump-File photo
74-year-old man rescued from Camel’s Hump
Fire destroyed a restaurant in northern New Hampshire.
Fire destroys northern New Hampshire restaurant

Latest News

Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Resort
Several ski resorts forced to delay openings due to weather
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
Sen. Leahy to open Senate Session Tuesday
Police are investigating after someone broke into the Readsboro General Store.
Police investigate Bennington County general store break-in
Essex firefighters prepare to go out on a call
Essex Fire Department participates in national research study