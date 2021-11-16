Police investigate Highgate gas station burglary

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary at a Highgate convenience store.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Irving Oil on Route 78. Police say a man forced his way into the store and stole cartons of cigarettes. After looking through security footage, they determined there was only one suspect.

Police say to give them a call if you can help.

