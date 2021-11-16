Advertisement

Police investigate Highgate gas station burglary

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a burglary at a Highgate convenience store.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Irving Oil on Route 78. Police say a man forced his way into the store and stole cartons of cigarettes. After looking through security footage, they determined there was only one suspect.

Police say to give them a call if you can help.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Source: Gov. Scott offers local mask mandate compromise to lawmakers, towns
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy announced on Monday that he will not seek reelection.
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Burlington man accused of brutally beating girlfriend
Camel's Hump-File photo
74-year-old man rescued from Camel’s Hump
Fire destroyed a restaurant in northern New Hampshire.
Fire destroys northern New Hampshire restaurant

Latest News

FILE Photo.
Various job opportunities available in cybersecurity
Like many industries, cybersecurity firms are trying to hire right now and it’s coming at a...
Various job opportunities available in cybersecurity
Police tell us a man forced his way into the Irving Oil Gas Station on Route 78.
Police investigate Highgate gas station burglary
Jumaane Williams/File
Democrat Jumaane Williams says he’s running for NY governor