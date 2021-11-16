Advertisement

Sen. Leahy to open Senate Session Tuesday

FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy will open the Senate Session Tuesday morning, and then talk with his fellow lawmakers about not seeking reelection.

Following a congressional career that spanned nearly five decades, Senator Leahy announced at the Vermont Statehouse Monday that he will not be seeking a ninth term in 2022.

On Tuesday, he plans to step down from the Senate dais and onto the floor to meet with his colleagues about his decision. That’s happening at 10 a.m.

