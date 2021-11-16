Several ski resorts forced to delay openings due to weather

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Several local ski resorts won’t be opening this weekend like planned.

Mount Snow had a target day of Friday and Okemo had a target date of Saturday, but both won’t be opening then.

Stowe also won’t be opening as early as planned.

Crews say they were relying on Mother Nature, and she didn’t give them the snow they were hoping for.

They’re still working hard to get trails ready to go, and opening dates will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.