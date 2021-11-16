Thanksgiving Feast: Rolling into the holidays with Liberty Hill Farm

ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - What do you look forward to most on Thanksgiving? For some, it may be turkey and for others, it’s the stuffing.

This year, it could be pumpkin cheddar yeast rolls or cheddar biscuits.

Our Elissa Borden went to Liberty Hill Farm in Rochester to learn how to make them with Beth Kennett.

LHF Pumpkin Cheddar Dinner Rolls

In a small bowl, combine: 2 tablespoons of yeast, 1 tablespoon sugar, ¼ cup warm water. Set aside.

In microwave proof bowl: Warm 1 ¾ cup of whole milk, then add ½ cup Cabot butter, warm again for 1 minute until butter is melted.

In a large bowl, combine warm milk and melted butter, with ½ cup sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Let cool slightly.

To the large bowl, add 3 cups KA Flour, stir; add yeast mixture, stir; add 2 eggs and 1 cup of pumpkin puree.

Beat well.

Add 2 more cups of KA Flour by hand, stir well. Turn out and knead.

Place in a greased bowl and let rise for 1-2 hours until doubled in bulk.

Divide in half. One half at a time, turn out on floured board. Roll in rectangle, 8 x 15.

Spread with softened Cabot Extra Creamy Premium Butter.

Sprinkle with grated Cabot seriously sharp cheddar cheese. (1 cup or more as desired.)

Fold in thirds. Slice into 24 rolls. Twist into knots. Place on greased baking sheet.

Let rise another hour.

Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes.

Serve with Cabot Extra Creamy Premium Butter!

Beth’s Best Biscuits

6 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup (2 sticks) cold Cabot Salted Butter, cut into pieces

4 ounces Cabot Sharp Cheddar, grated (about 1 cup)

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 cups very cold milk

Stir together all dry ingredients, Cut in butter into flour mix. Stir in cheese, then stir in milk.

Handle gently, pat out on board, cut with biscuit cutter and place on baking sheet.

Bake at 400 for 16 minutes.

