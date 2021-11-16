Two teenagers arrested in connection to Windham County arsons

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two teenagers have been arrested following a string of fires in Windham County.

Vermont State Police say a 15 & 17 year old are responsible for one of the six fires that happened on October 2nd. Police say the two were hunting on Shag Bark Hill in Putney and lit a boat, car, and residential trailer on fire.

Police are not releasing the teenagers names, due to their ages.

The investigations continue into the five other fires.

