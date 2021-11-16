UVM men’s soccer set to host Villanova in opening round of NCAA Tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The waiting is over.

The University of Vermont (UVM) men’s soccer team is dancing in the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history after defeating the University of New Hampshire 1-0 for the America East title on Sunday. Six conference titles for the Catamounts and now the attention turns to the big dance.

UVM will host Villanova at Virtue Field in the opening round on Thursday with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The winner advances to play No. 4 Notre Dame on Sunday (11/21).

