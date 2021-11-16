Vermont Visionaries: Meet Judy Dow, Indigenous scholar and educator
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few years ago, educator Judy Dow contemplated retiring. She’d been an educator for more than three decades, working at Essex Elementary School for 15 years and later teaching at the Chittenden Country Correctional Facility. She’d received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Vermont Educator in 2004.
Instead, Dow, a scholar of French Canadian and Indigenous descent, chose a different path: She became the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women, and families across New England. Gedakina helps reclaim and preserve cultural traditions, such as gardening, basketry, and beading.
Seven Days’ Cat Cutillo introduces us to the latest Vermont Visionary.
