Vermont Visionaries: Meet Judy Dow, Indigenous scholar and educator

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A few years ago, educator Judy Dow contemplated retiring. She’d been an educator for more than three decades, working at Essex Elementary School for 15 years and later teaching at the Chittenden Country Correctional Facility. She’d received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Vermont Educator in 2004.

Instead, Dow, a scholar of French Canadian and Indigenous descent, chose a different path: She became the executive director of Gedakina, a multigenerational organization that supports Indigenous youth, women, and families across New England. Gedakina helps reclaim and preserve cultural traditions, such as gardening, basketry, and beading.

Seven Days’ Cat Cutillo introduces us to the latest Vermont Visionary.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for the latest issue of Kids VT.

Related Stories:

Vermont Visionaries: Vermont Nut Free Chocolates

Vermont Visionaries: Emma Makdessi

Vermont Visionaries: Kia’Rae Hanron

Vermont Visionaries: ECHO exhibit creator Chris Whitaker

Vermont Visionaries: Theresa Tomasi

Vermont Visionaries: Kerry Farrell

Vermont Visionaries: Matthew Schlein

Vermont Visionaries: Santiago ‘Santi’ Fernandez

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.