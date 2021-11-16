VTrans releases names for ‘Name a Plow’ contest
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You’ll see plows this winter with names like Yo Bro, No Snow, Blizzard Wizard, and Captain Snowpants, to name a few.
Vermont school kids took part in a naming contest for the big, orange VTrans plows, and the results don’t disappoint.
The full list of names is out for VTrans’ ‘Name a Plow’ contest. On Wednesday, each participating school will be visited by their newly named plow as part of Vermont Plow Day. Schools are being encouraged to take pictures with the plows and use the #VTPlowDay.
VTrans say students have done a fantastic job in naming their fleet from creative and clever names to silly ones too.
