Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

It comes as the governor on Monday proposed to call the Legislature back for a November 22 special session to consider granting municipalities limited mask mandates. In the letter to the House speaker and Senate pro tem, the governor reiterated his position that he does not think that a statewide mask mandate or a state of emergency are needed but he said it’s clear lawmakers and many towns want more tools to fight the virus as cases rise in Vermont.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 222 new coronavirus cases for a total of 45,024. There have been a total of 394 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.3%. A total of 530,358 people have been tested, and 37,587 have recovered.

