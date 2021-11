VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Windham County barn was destroyed by fire Monday.

It happened on Tyler Hill Road in Vernon early Monday morning.

Vernon firefighters say they’re grateful for all the other departments who responded to help them.

We at VFD would like to express our gratitude to all the neighboring departments that responded #MutualAid to assist... Posted by Vernon, VT Fire Department on Monday, November 15, 2021

