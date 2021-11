SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The signal from TV station WYCI is temporarily off the air.

It’s because of a planned outage by the power company, National Grid, for routine maintenance.

The outage is expected to last until approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday.

WYCI in Saranac Lake, New York, is owned by the parent company of WCAX, Gray Television.

