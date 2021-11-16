BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another mainly gray day across the region with a few lingering rain and snow showers. We’ll begin to break up the clouds for Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, only to see the clouds return ahead of our next weather system by late Wednesday afternoon.

With partly cloudy to mostly clear skies on Tuesday night, temperatures will fall quickly, bottoming out into the low to mid 20s by the start of the day on Wednesday. We’ll start with some breaks of sunshine, with clouds returning in the afternoon. High temperature will be back in the low to mid 40s.

On Wednesday night we’ll see precipitation move into the region. It will fall mainly in the form of rain, with the chance of a light mix, mainly over northern New York and southern Quebec. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with more rain showers likely. As the front passes through on Thursday night, temperatures will turn colder, and rain showers will briefly change over to snow showers.

With some lingering snow showers early Friday, temperatures will be colder with gradual clearing skies. That will set us up for a quiet weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’re watching another weather system that could have some impacts for early next week. A mix of rain and snow looks to develop on Monday and continue into Tuesday with temperatures through mid week only in the upper 30s. Stay tuned!

